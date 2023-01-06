Mega Millions Jackpot at Mother Tucker’s

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Mega Millions Jackpot Prize has reached up to a massive number of $940 Million. People who come to Mother Tucker’s to buy the Mega Million ticket have dreams and goals if they end up winning the Jackpot.

Owner of Mother Tucker’s Jimmy Pitcock discussed about what the ticket sales have been like since the Mega Millions Jackpot started.

“When the Mega got big, it’s starting to get big, it’s $940 Million right now. It’s not as hot and heavy as it was years past but you can tell there’s been enough ticket sales. It just hasn’t been as hot and heavy as it was a couple months ago when the Mega got to over a Billion, it just seems like right now that billion dollar marks that magic number people start seeing.”

One person who bought a Mega Million ticket was Deloris Warne and she said she wanted to use the money if she won on her kids.

“The high amount, so I can buy special things for the baby. I would pay the bills off, set all of my kids up, put them all on a nice home and that’s all it.”

The Mega Million Jackpot is a way for people to take a chance and think what dreams and goals they have if they win the prize.