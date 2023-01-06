Future Plans to Clean Up Downtown Streets

ZANESVILLE, OH – Due to the demolition and cleanup of the Masonic Temple fire, some roads in downtown Zanesville have been damaged.



During the demolition process, a lot of heavy vehicles and equipment was used on the downtown streets causing some damage to the roads.



“In combination with the fact that many utilities had to be moved around in order to safely demolish the building, we recognize that much of the downtown has been disrupted in terms of the streets are rougher and things of that nature.” Zanesville Mayor Donald Mason stated



Mayor Mayson says there are future, long term plans to try to clean up some of the streets in the downtown.



“We do plan in the future to try to clean up many of the streets in the downtown. We had looked at a plan to repave and actually sort of refinish landscape between 4th and 5th streets on Market. And then going over to 4th street itself. So, it’s part of a long term plan.” Mayor Mason said.

Mayor Mason says he is looking forward to working with the Masonic Temple property owners when they start to develop a plan for the space in the future.