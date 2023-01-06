Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-1 win over Penguins

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday night.

Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27.

After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — assisted on goals by Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone. Phil Kessel and Paul Cotter also scored and Adin Hill made 38 saves.

The Knights have won three straight and four in a row at home, where they struggled to win at times during the first half. Vegas improved to 12-9-0 at home.

Ty Smith scored the lone goal for Pittsburgh, his first of the season. Casey DeSmith made 26 stops.

Kessel opened the scoring against his former team, after linemate William Karlsson’s forecheck initiated things. Karlsson fired a pass to Cotter, who checked the puck to Kessel for an easy punch into the net less than two minutes into the game.

It wouldn’t take long for Eichel to make his presence known. Nic Roy freed Eichel, who beat DeSmith with a quick wrist shot on a breakaway down the right side of the slot.

Stephenson, who leads the team with 40 points, took a pass from Stone and fired home a one-timer over DeSmith’s glove to push Vegas’ lead to 3-0 midway through the first period.

After the Penguins controlled much of the second period — during which they outshot Vegas, 20-12 — the Golden Knights extended their lead with just 11 seconds left when Stone deflected Brayden McNabb’s shot and it trickled through DeSmith’s pads.

Pittsburgh got on the board early in the third period when Smith finished a drop pass in the high slot and snapped it past Hill.

Cotter’s goal in the third period provided the final margin.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Arizona on Sunday.

Golden Knights: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports