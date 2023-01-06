Boone, Avdalovic lead Pacific past San Diego 84-82

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Keylan Boone led Pacific with 27 points and Luke Avdalovic sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left as the Tigers defeated San Diego 84-82 on Thursday night.

Boone also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Tigers (9-9, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Tyler Beard added 15 points and Avdalovic scored 14.

Marcellus Earlington finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (8-9, 1-2). Deuce Turner added 14 points and Seikou Sisoho Jawara tallied 13 points, four assists and three steals.

Boone scored 18 points in the second half for the Tigers, who led 36-34 at intermission.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pacific visits Pepperdine while San Diego hosts BYU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.