ZAAP Gallery Showcasing New members art for First Friday

ZANESVILLE, oh – January 6th is the First Friday Art Walk of 2023 in downtown Zanesville.



Artists give the community the perfect opportunity to socialize and enjoy the local art scene by holding a walk in downtown Zanesville. The ZAAP Gallery will be showcasing art January 6th from 5 to 8 pm.

“My favorite part of the art show is coming out and seeing like half the community out and about and actually paying attention to the things down here. Getting to see how the art community has flourished especially in the last couple years since COVID’s ended. And getting to see everybody get together all happy and enjoying themselves one night a month.” ZAAP Gallery Director, Alexia Lorentz said.



The ZAAP Gallery will be displaying art made by their new members for First Friday. New members consist of anybody who signed up in 2022. There will be 9 artists, 18 years and up, participating in the show.

“Some of the perks of joining the art community would be getting to network with other artists, learning about local shows and events, getting to display in those shows and events. Participating in the Y-Bridge arts festival and other events throughout the year.” Lorentz said.

For more information you can stop in the ZAAP gallery or visit their Facebook page.

ZAAP – Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project | Facebook