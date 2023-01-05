Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amboy 50, Polo 37
Annawan 57, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 22
Breese Mater Dei 39, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 34
Burlington Central 51, McHenry 30
Byron 54, Rock Falls 44
Chandler Seton, Ariz. 48, Montini 46
Conant 49, Glenbard North 40
Elmwood 51, Farmington 23
Forreston 45, Ashton-Franklin Center 32
Glenbard West 50, Wheaton Warrenville South 27
Illinois Valley Central 41, Bureau Valley 30
Johnsburg 52, North Boone 27
Knoxville 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 30
LaSalle-Peru 44, Kaneland 24
Marengo 39, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29
Marissa/Coulterville 29, Sparta 28
Mendon Unity 58, Illini West (Carthage) 23
Metamora 68, Bartonville (Limestone) 58
Mounds Meridian 35, Hardin County 25
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55, Calhoun 47
Nazareth 37, Lisle (Benet Academy) 32
Oak Lawn Richards 60, De La Salle 43
Orangeville 40, Durand 9
Pearl City 43, Dakota 38
Pecatonica 39, Freeport (Aquin) 38
Petersburg PORTA 54, Beardstown 24
Pope County 67, Joppa-Maple Grove 40
Princeville 49, Galva 43
River Ridge/Scales Mound 50, East Dubuque 22
Rockford Lutheran 65, Belvidere 44
Rolling Meadows 28, Cary-Grove 22
Round Lake 64, Waukegan 46
St. Laurence 64, Homewood-Flossmoor 61
Stillman Valley 64, Richmond-Burton 19
Streator 29, Henry 27
Sycamore 46, Ottawa 43
Trenton Wesclin 30, Roxana 23
Valmeyer 48, Cobden 36
Warren 42, Stockton 30
Watseka (coop) 48, Chrisman 15
Woodlawn 48, Sandoval 21
Woodstock Marian 72, Harvest Christian Academy 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bowman Academy, Ind. vs. Thornton Fractional North, ccd.
