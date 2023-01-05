Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 71, Academy of the New Church 65

Abraham Lincoln 36, Philadelphia Girls 32

Abraham Lincoln 36, Philadelphia High School for Girls 32

Audenried 82, Gratz 8

Bermudian Springs 59, Littlestown 24

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Central Cambria 39

Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20

Clarion-Limestone 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 20

Coudersport 32, Oswayo 20

Cowanesque Valley 38, Canton 34

Cranberry 37, Forest Area 26

Dobbins/Randolph 43, Martin Luther King 31

Donegal 45, Octorara 16

Frankford def. Bartram, forfeit

Franklin 42, Cochranton 38

Franklin Learning Center 21, Strawberry Mansion 5

Friends Central 64, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 19

George School 71, Friends Select 8

Hardy Williams 48, Motivation 13

High School of the Future 38, South Philadelphia 19

Hill-Freedman 40, Mariana Bracetti 33

Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 13

Karns City 48, Clarion Area 16

Linville Hill 26, Kennard-Dale 25

Masterman 39, West Philadelphia 7

Moniteau 51, Union 15

North Clarion 42, Keystone 31

North Penn/Liberty 40, Sayre Area 33

Oley Valley 42, Schuylkill Valley 38

Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 15

Parkland 36, West Lawn Wilson 25

Parkway Center City 36, Mastery Charter South 35

Penn Cambria 51, Bishop Carroll 38

Penn Treaty 46, Overbrook 17

Perry Traditional Academy 44, Carrick 34

Philadelphia Central 55, Engineering And Science 41

Philadelphia MC&S 51, GAMP 18

Philadelphia Northeast 52, Philadelphia Academy Charter 24

Pittsburgh Obama 55, Taylor Allderdice 22

Port Allegany 44, Northern Potter 35

Red Land 54, York County Tech 15

Richland 65, Greater Johnstown 48

Rush 41, Nueva Esperanza 33

Sacred Heart 39, Lower Moreland 26

Sayre 29, First Philadelphia 18

Smethport 48, Cameron County 23

Somerset 52, Bedford 24

Spring Grove 57, Chambersburg 45

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 68, The Hill School 58

Tacony Academy 40, Bodine 37

Tri-Valley 37, Greenwood 30

Wellsboro 40, Williamson 37

West Greene 68, Avella 63

Westinghouse 49, Brashear 19

Westmont Hilltop 39, Forest Hills 34

York 54, Muhlenberg 22

York Suburban 63, Exeter 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/