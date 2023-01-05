Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 39, Abington Friends 31

Bedford 78, Somerset 53

Big Spring 62, Biglerville 36

Bodine 50, Masterman 44

Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47

Cambria Heights 48, Northern Cambria 33

Carlisle 70, Central York 64

Central Mountain 72, Shikellamy 36

Chestnut Ridge 62, Bishop McCort 37

Columbia 49, Kennard-Dale 47

Conemaugh Township 61, Conemaugh Valley 51

Cumberland Valley 40, Northeastern 22

Dallas 69, Wyoming Valley West 45

Danville 62, Montoursville 55

Eisenhower 52, Sheffield 47

Elk County Catholic 31, Punxsutawney 29

Forest Hills 67, Westmont Hilltop 66

General McLane 74, Titusville 45

George School 75, Friends Select 62

Greater Johnstown 91, Richland 65

Hanover 58, Daniel Boone 55

Hanover Area 35, Wyoming Seminary 33

Hazleton Area 57, Berwick 42

Holy Redeemer 60, Lake-Lehman 36

Hughesville 42, Warrior Run 36

Imani Christian Academy 51, Neighborhood Academy 44

Jamestown 73, Cochranton 65

Juniata Valley 55, Penns Valley 51

Lancaster McCaskey 62, Daltown 56

Lewisburg 52, Central Columbia 47

Littlestown 67, Bermudian Springs 34

Loyalsock 66, Bloomsburg 34

Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50

McConnellsburg High School 66, Northern Bedford 59

Muncy 90, Bucktail 37

Nanticoke Area 49, MMI Prep 18

Neumann 59, Montgomery 31

North Penn-Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50

North Star 66, Ferndale 25

Northgate 81, Hopewell 49

Oil City 48, Bradford 29

Penn Cambria 72, Bishop Carroll 51

Perry Traditional Academy 51, Carrick 22

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 47, New Brighton 46

Portage Area 67, Penns Manor 63

Purchase Line 61, Blacklick Valley 53

Ridgway 50, Kane Area 35

River Valley 70, Homer-Center 48

Rockwood 68, Meyersdale 55

Selinsgrove 43, Milton 34

Shamokin 65, Jersey Shore 53

Shipley 56, Pennington, N.J. 49

Southern Columbia 42, Mount Carmel 37

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 61, The Hill School 48

Taylor Allderdice 76, Pittsburgh Obama 57

Towanda 49, Sullivan County 46

Turkeyfoot Valley 48, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 39

Union Area 62, Slippery Rock 38

United 73, West Shamokin 33

West Greene 58, California 54

Westtown 62, Germantown Friends 33

Williamsburg 61, Curwensville 45

York 59, Allentown Dieruff 57

York Suburban 47, Lebanon 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Apollo-Ridge vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Springside Chestnut Hill vs. Freire Charter, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/