Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 39, Abington Friends 31
Bedford 78, Somerset 53
Big Spring 62, Biglerville 36
Bodine 50, Masterman 44
Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47
Cambria Heights 48, Northern Cambria 33
Carlisle 70, Central York 64
Central Mountain 72, Shikellamy 36
Chestnut Ridge 62, Bishop McCort 37
Columbia 49, Kennard-Dale 47
Conemaugh Township 61, Conemaugh Valley 51
Cumberland Valley 40, Northeastern 22
Dallas 69, Wyoming Valley West 45
Danville 62, Montoursville 55
Eisenhower 52, Sheffield 47
Elk County Catholic 31, Punxsutawney 29
Forest Hills 67, Westmont Hilltop 66
General McLane 74, Titusville 45
George School 75, Friends Select 62
Greater Johnstown 91, Richland 65
Hanover 58, Daniel Boone 55
Hanover Area 35, Wyoming Seminary 33
Hazleton Area 57, Berwick 42
Holy Redeemer 60, Lake-Lehman 36
Hughesville 42, Warrior Run 36
Imani Christian Academy 51, Neighborhood Academy 44
Jamestown 73, Cochranton 65
Juniata Valley 55, Penns Valley 51
Lancaster McCaskey 62, Daltown 56
Lewisburg 52, Central Columbia 47
Littlestown 67, Bermudian Springs 34
Loyalsock 66, Bloomsburg 34
Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50
McConnellsburg High School 66, Northern Bedford 59
Muncy 90, Bucktail 37
Nanticoke Area 49, MMI Prep 18
Neumann 59, Montgomery 31
North Penn-Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50
North Star 66, Ferndale 25
Northgate 81, Hopewell 49
Oil City 48, Bradford 29
Penn Cambria 72, Bishop Carroll 51
Perry Traditional Academy 51, Carrick 22
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 47, New Brighton 46
Portage Area 67, Penns Manor 63
Purchase Line 61, Blacklick Valley 53
Ridgway 50, Kane Area 35
River Valley 70, Homer-Center 48
Rockwood 68, Meyersdale 55
Selinsgrove 43, Milton 34
Shamokin 65, Jersey Shore 53
Shipley 56, Pennington, N.J. 49
Southern Columbia 42, Mount Carmel 37
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 61, The Hill School 48
Taylor Allderdice 76, Pittsburgh Obama 57
Towanda 49, Sullivan County 46
Turkeyfoot Valley 48, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 39
Union Area 62, Slippery Rock 38
United 73, West Shamokin 33
West Greene 58, California 54
Westtown 62, Germantown Friends 33
Williamsburg 61, Curwensville 45
York 59, Allentown Dieruff 57
York Suburban 47, Lebanon 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Apollo-Ridge vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Springside Chestnut Hill vs. Freire Charter, ccd.
