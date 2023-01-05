Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amboy 50, Polo 37

Annawan 57, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 22

Breese Mater Dei 39, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 34

Burlington Central 51, McHenry 30

Byron 54, Rock Falls 44

Chandler Seton, Ariz. 48, Montini 46

Conant 49, Glenbard North 40

Elmwood 51, Farmington 23

Forreston 45, Ashton-Franklin Center 32

Glenbard West 50, Wheaton Warrenville South 27

Illinois Valley Central 41, Bureau Valley 30

Johnsburg 52, North Boone 27

Knoxville 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 30

LaSalle-Peru 44, Kaneland 24

Marengo 39, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 29

Marissa/Coulterville 29, Sparta 28

Mendon Unity 58, Illini West (Carthage) 23

Metamora 68, Bartonville (Limestone) 58

Mounds Meridian 35, Hardin County 25

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55, Calhoun 47

Nazareth 37, Lisle (Benet Academy) 32

Oak Lawn Richards 60, De La Salle 43

Orangeville 40, Durand 9

Pearl City 43, Dakota 38

Pecatonica 39, Freeport (Aquin) 38

Petersburg PORTA 54, Beardstown 24

Pope County 67, Joppa-Maple Grove 40

Princeville 49, Galva 43

Richards 60, De La Salle 43

River Ridge/Scales Mound 50, East Dubuque 22

Rockford Lutheran 65, Belvidere 44

Rolling Meadows 28, Cary-Grove 22

Round Lake 64, Waukegan 46

Seton Academy 48, Montini 46

St. Laurence 64, Homewood-Flossmoor 61

Stillman Valley 64, Richmond-Burton 19

Streator 29, Henry 27

Sycamore 46, Ottawa 43

Trenton Wesclin 30, Roxana 23

Valmeyer 48, Cobden 36

Warren 42, Stockton 30

Watseka (coop) 48, Chrisman 15

Woodlawn 48, Sandoval 21

Woodstock Marian 72, Harvest Christian Academy 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bowman Academy, Ind. vs. Thornton Fractional North, ccd.

