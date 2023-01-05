Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 43, Bryan 40

Ashville Teays Valley 66, Bloom-Carroll 63, OT

Atwater Waterloo 53, Mantua Crestwood 52

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Old Fort 58

Beachwood 71, Chardon NDCL 64

Bellevue 42, Norwalk 38

Collins Western Reserve 49, Ashland Mapleton 7

Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Swanton 58, 2OT

Lakeside Danbury 72, Sandusky St. Mary 53

Marion Pleasant 68, Galion 64

Mentor Lake Cath. 84, Chagrin Falls Kenston 55

Metamora Evergreen 40, Delta 35

Shelby 84, Bellville Clear Fork 52

Tiffin Columbian 66, Clyde 35

Troy 64, Piqua 38

Warren Harding 67, Painesville Harvey 46

Wauseon 50, Liberty Center 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

