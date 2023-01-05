Central Trinity Church Will Be Holding An Irregular Christmas Concert

ZANESVILLE, oh – All are welcome to join a concert with the title An Irregular Christmas at the Central Trinity Church.



An Irregular Christmas is a free music concert performed by a former Muskingum County resident, Nate Terry. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County as he played the piano and organ during his middle school years. He graduated college with a music degree and now has a music publishing company. During his visit back home to Muskingum County, he’ll be performing a concert to reconnect his music career and religious journey.

“What a treat. I still am teaching, and coming from southeastern Ohio, a lot of kids wonder ‘could I ever make a career in music?’ And Nate has done that. So that’ll be a nice example for them. We hope folks will bring their children and grandchildren to this especially if they play music.” Central Trinity Church Music Director, James Mclaughlin said.



The concert will be held Sunday, January 8th at 3pm, at the Central Trinity Church in Zanesville. The concert can be enjoyed by all ages, and all are welcome to attend.

“I’m looking forward just to, to see the audience reaction to Nate as he’s grown up. Some people maybe haven’t seen him since he was a kid. So that’ll be fun too.” Mclaughlin stated.

For more information, visit the link below.

Events | Central Trinity UMC