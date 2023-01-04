Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Ashtabula Edgewood 65
Beachwood 77, Parma Padua 74
Beallsville 45, Newcomerstown 30
Bishop Ready 57, Cols. Bexley 35
Bristol 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Akr. North 33
Cin. Withrow 60, Day. Dunbar 54
Cols. KIPP 53, Bishop Hartley 49
Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Hilliard Darby 35
Dublin Jerome 63, Logan 25
Elyria Cath. 62, Parma 46
Granville 50, Heath 39
Jefferson Area 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 56
Johnstown 45, Zanesville 42
Johnstown Northridge 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52
Northside Christian 65, Danville 32
Sandusky 91, Sandusky Perkins 82
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 66, Circleville 48
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Wellston 56
