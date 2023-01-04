Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Ashtabula Edgewood 65

Beachwood 77, Parma Padua 74

Beallsville 45, Newcomerstown 30

Bishop Ready 57, Cols. Bexley 35

Bristol 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Akr. North 33

Cin. Withrow 60, Day. Dunbar 54

Cols. KIPP 53, Bishop Hartley 49

Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Hilliard Darby 35

Dublin Jerome 63, Logan 25

Elyria Cath. 62, Parma 46

Granville 50, Heath 39

Jefferson Area 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 56

Johnstown 45, Zanesville 42

Johnstown Northridge 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52

Northside Christian 65, Danville 32

Sandusky 91, Sandusky Perkins 82

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 66, Circleville 48

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Wellston 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press