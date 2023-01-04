Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 39, Abington Friends 31

Bedford 78, Somerset 53

Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47

George School 75, Friends Select 62

Hanover 58, Daniel Boone 55

Imani Christian Academy 51, Neighborhood Academy 44

Loyalsock 66, Bloomsburg 34

Nanticoke Area 49, MMI Prep 18

Neumann 59, Montgomery 31

North Penn-Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50

Perry Traditional Academy 51, Carrick 22

Selinsgrove 43, Milton 34

Shipley 56, Pennington, N.J. 49

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 61, The Hill School 48

Union Area 62, Slippery Rock 38

York Suburban 47, Lebanon 32

