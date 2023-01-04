Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press5

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 36, Philadelphia Girls 32

Audenried 82, Gratz 8

Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20

Dobbins/Randolph 43, Martin Luther King 31

Frankford def. Bartram, forfeit

Franklin Learning Center 21, Strawberry Mansion 5

Hardy Williams 48, Motivation 13

High School of the Future 38, South Philadelphia 19

Hill-Freedman 40, Mariana Bracetti 33

Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 13

Masterman 39, West Philadelphia 7

Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 15

Parkway Center City 36, Mastery Charter South 35

Penn Treaty 46, Overbrook 17

Philadelphia Central 55, Engineering And Science 41

Philadelphia MC&S 51, GAMP 18

Philadelphia Northeast 52, Philadelphia Academy Charter 24

Richland 65, Greater Johnstown 48

Somerset 52, Bedford 24

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 68, The Hill School 58

Tacony Academy 40, Bodine 37

York 54, Muhlenberg 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press