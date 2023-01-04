Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 36, Philadelphia Girls 32
Audenried 82, Gratz 8
Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20
Dobbins/Randolph 43, Martin Luther King 31
Frankford def. Bartram, forfeit
Franklin Learning Center 21, Strawberry Mansion 5
Hardy Williams 48, Motivation 13
High School of the Future 38, South Philadelphia 19
Hill-Freedman 40, Mariana Bracetti 33
Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh 13
Masterman 39, West Philadelphia 7
Otto-Eldred 57, Galeton 15
Parkway Center City 36, Mastery Charter South 35
Penn Treaty 46, Overbrook 17
Philadelphia Central 55, Engineering And Science 41
Philadelphia MC&S 51, GAMP 18
Philadelphia Northeast 52, Philadelphia Academy Charter 24
Richland 65, Greater Johnstown 48
Somerset 52, Bedford 24
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 68, The Hill School 58
Tacony Academy 40, Bodine 37
York 54, Muhlenberg 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/