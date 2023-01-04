Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 11-23-2 overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 141 goals while scoring 94 for a -47 scoring differential.

Washington is 21-13-6 overall and 4-2-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a 21-1-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 28 assists for the Capitals. Conor Sheary has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-1-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (covid-19), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.