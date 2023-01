Thursday’s Time Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 5 NBA

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 Purdue at No. 24 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Houston vs. SMU, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Arizona vs. Washington, 11 p.m.

No. 9 Gonzaga at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA vs. Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

No. 15 Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

TOP 25 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Auburn, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

No. 5 UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.

No. 7 LSU vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.

No. 10 NC State vs. Boston College, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Duke at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 20 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 9 p.m.

No. 22 North Carolina at Miami, 6 p.m.

