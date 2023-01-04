The Chamber of Commerce and Ohio Means Jobs Teams Up to Help Get Kids Career Ready

ZANESVILLE, oh – The Zanesville Chamber of Commerce is working with Ohio Means Jobs to help kids prepare for the future.



If you check out the Chamber of Commerce website, under the resources tab, there’s an option for career development. This will direct you to an Ohio Means Jobs website created to help kids discover possible future career opportunities. Kids are given the chance to create a “Career Kit” as they go through and discover different careers. The algorithm on the software will start directing them towards careers they might enjoy.

“Many of us over the years change what we do as a career. But it’s more important now than ever to start at that primary grades to educate people on jobs, careers, and what’s out there in front of them.” Chamber President, Dana Matz said.



Similar on the Chamber website under the resources drop down bar, there is information for those who want to start a business, special needs you might need for your business, and other options for businesses located here in Muskingum County. The Chamber of Commerce also keep future events posted on their website.

“I encourage everybody to keep an eye on our events, Our annual events. We will, in February we will have our legislative breakfast, in March we will have our Chamber Week. We will have different training programs throughout. And also, if you’d like information about joining the Chamber, it’s on there as well.” Matz stated.

For more information, visit the link below.

Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber Of Commerce – Zanesville, Ohio (zmchamber.com)