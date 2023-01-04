French police raid struggling Angers’ headquarters

ANGERS, France (AP) — Struggling French soccer club Angers said that its headquarters were raided by police on Tuesday as part of a large-scale investigation involving several clubs.

Angers said in a statement on Wednesday that its former legal director, who was fired in 2022 for serious misconduct, as well as a player’s agent employed by the club within the recruiting cell between September and December 2022, were targeted by the preliminary investigation.

The Bobigny prosecutor’s office in the Paris region, which is in charge of the case, told The Associated Press that the searches were carried out as part of an investigation into possible money laundering in an organized group, and the illegal practice of the profession of players’ agent.

Angers said it cooperated with police and that no charges or proceedings have been brought or initiated against any club’s member or official.

Angers added that the preliminary probe by the aims at verifying information relating to dozens of individuals from outside the club.

Angers sits in last place in the French league standings, having mustered just one point in 17 matches this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports