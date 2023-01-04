Updated on: Wednesday January 4, 2023 Morning:

Today: Showers/Storms. Decreasing Clouds. High 61°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. Low 37°

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Calm Breeze. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

Chances for showers and storms will continue for midweek. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we will cool off a but, as highs will be in the lower sixties today.

Clouds will start to decrease for the evening, leaving behind a partly cloudy overnight. We will be feeling a lot cooler, with lows dropping back into the upper thirties.

We cool off even more and dry off on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will fall back to the mid forties which is still above average.

Highs will be in the upper thirties to round out the work week on Friday, but we will warm up to the lower forties on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday, and decrease to partly cloudy on Saturday.

More clouds will be with us on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs still in the lower forties. We will remain mostly cloudy to start off the new work week on Monday, with highs in the lower forties.

Skies will decrease to partly cloudy as we get into your Tuesday. Highs will remain in the lower forties.

Have a Great Wednesday!

