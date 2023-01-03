Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central, Ind. 65, Rockford Parkway 43
Amherst Steele 91, Elyria Open Door 62
Athens 39, Amanda-Clearcreek 34
Atwater Waterloo 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50
Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Fredericktown 48
Bay Village Bay 66, N. Olmsted 65
Bellaire 72, Shadyside 65
Bellville Clear Fork 52, Loudonville 45
Belmont Union Local 58, John Marshall, W.Va. 45
Berlin Hiland 57, Uhrichsville Claymont 32
Bishop Fenwick 60, Trenton Edgewood 39
Bishop Watterson 58, Bloom-Carroll 52
Blanchester 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Brookfield 61, Columbiana Crestview 60
Caldwell 69, Barnesville 59
Cambridge 60, Byesville Meadowbrook 41
Campbell Memorial 70, Leavittsburg LaBrae 54
Can. South 52, Navarre Fairless 44
Carey 49, Bucyrus 35
Carlisle 69, Legacy Christian 56
Cedarville 70, Spring. NE 40
Centerville 90, Springboro 43
Chardon 73, Middlefield Cardinal 52
Cin. Mariemont 63, Batavia 54
Cin. Princeton 69, Cin. Oak Hills 57
Cin. Seven Hills 65, Miami Valley Christian Academy 29
Cin. Summit Country Day 47, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39
Cin. Sycamore 59, Middletown 47
Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Milford 60
Cin. Wyoming 51, Hamilton Ross 39
Cols. Beechcroft 70, Hebron Lakewood 48
Cols. DeSales 49, Worthington Kilbourne 45
Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin Firelands 59
Copley 48, Barberton 46
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Youngs. Chaney High School 46
Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 61
Doylestown Chippewa 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 62
Dublin Scioto 47, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Elmore Woodmore 56, Bloomdale Elmwood 45
Elyria Cath. 63, Westlake 62
Euclid 75, Mayfield 71
Fairfield 64, Cin. Colerain 24
Findlay 52, Oregon Clay 35
Franklin Furnace Green 57, Ironton St. Joseph 44
Ft. Recovery 55, Arcanum 52, OT
Gahanna Cols. Academy 48, Marion Elgin 34
Garrettsville Garfield 63, Warren Champion 40
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Chardon NDCL 48
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33
Green 69, Massillon Perry 58
Hamilton Badin 57, Bellbrook 43
Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Liberty Center 48
Heartland Christian 57, Lisbon David Anderson 35
Hillsboro, Ore. 70, Sardinia Eastern Brown 53
Howard E. Knox 60, Morral Ridgedale 51, OT
Kent Roosevelt 63, Aurora 49
Kenton 58, Lima Perry 46
Kirtland 70, Geneva 59
Lancaster Fairfield Union 64, Albany Alexander 40
Lexington 69, Wooster 66
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Hamilton 31
Lowellville 57, McDonald 35
Lucasville Valley 74, Oak Hill 55
Lynchburg-Clay 56, Greenfield McClain 44
Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45
Mansfield Madison 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 52
Mantua Crestwood 52, Burton Berkshire 41
Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 29
Marion Harding 48, Lewistown Indian Lake 43
Marion Pleasant 59, Cardington-Lincoln 30
Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36
Mason 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 40
Medina 59, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40
Mentor 72, Brunswick 67
Milan Edison 53, Norwalk St. Paul 48
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, London Madison Plains 42
Millersport 59, Granville Christian 43
Minford 84, Beaver Eastern 72
Montpelier 66, Lakewood Park, Ind. 64
Mt. Orab Western Brown 45, Jackson 32
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 67, Galion Northmor 55
New Albany 64, Ashville Teays Valley 54
New Bremen 70, Versailles 40
New London 66, Mansfield Temple Christian 23
New Middletown Spring. 66, Berlin Center Western Reserve 53
New Philadelphia 62, Mt. Vernon 56
Newton Falls 71, Youngs. Liberty 38
Niles McKinley 81, Vienna Mathews 63
Norton 63, Mogadore Field 61
Norwood 50, Cin. Clark Montessori 38
Old Fort 73, Attica Seneca E. 47
Painesville Riverside 63, Willoughby S. 57
Parma Hts. Holy Name 54, Parma 37
Pemberville Eastwood 55, Fostoria 49
Peninsula Woodridge 66, Ravenna 59
Portsmouth 52, Ironton Rock Hill 48
Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, New Boston Glenwood 31
Portsmouth W. 50, Waverly 31
Proctorville Fairland 71, Gallipolis Gallia 70, OT
Reynoldsburg 64, Pickerington N. 55
Richmond Edison 51, E. Palestine 39
Richwood N. Union 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42
Rossford 68, Tontogany Otsego 36
Russia 47, Ft. Loramie 30
S. Point 56, Ironton 49
Salem 54, Girard 50
Sebring McKinley 66, Mineral Ridge 56
Sheffield Brookside 81, Oberlin 64
Smithville 57, Canfield S. Range 27
Spring. Cath. Cent. 67, Mechanicsburg 45
Strasburg-Franklin 61, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36
Streetsboro 67, Akr. Springfield 50
Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 45
Tipp City Bethel 61, Spring. NW 28
Tipp City Tippecanoe 39, Sidney 24
Tol. Whitmer 62, Tol. St. Francis 45
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 44, Lima Sr. 32
Trotwood-Madison 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 58
Troy 57, Riverside Stebbins 51
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, E. Can. 49
Union City Mississinawa Valley 63, Sidney Fairlawn 57
Urbana 62, Spring. Shawnee 49
Utica 55, Centerburg 50
Van Wert 69, Columbus Grove 54
W. Carrollton 55, Clayton Northmont 44
Warren JFK 90, Rootstown 44
Weir, W.Va. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 53
Westerville N. 74, Dublin Coffman 48
Westerville S. 72, Cols. Northland 44
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 70, Rayland Buckeye 29
Wooster Triway 68, Canal Fulton Northwest 55
Worthington Christian 72, Caledonia River Valley 69
Youngs. East 43, Beloit W. Branch 32
Youngs. Ursuline 69, Warren Harding 41
Zanesville Maysville 58, Malvern 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/