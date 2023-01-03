Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 40
Archbold 49, Holgate 42
Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 11
Bedford, Mich. 47, Sylvania Northview 40
Bellefontaine 49, Wapakoneta 36
Bellevue 43, Norwalk 42
Bellville Clear Fork 52, Loudonville 46
Brooklyn 67, Independence 62
Bryan 38, Van Wert 35
Bucyrus Wynford 46, Ontario 43
Burton Berkshire 59, Orwell Grand Valley 27
Canal Winchester 63, Bloom-Carroll 61
Carey 68, Arlington 33
Cin. Wyoming 36, New Richmond 33
Circleville Logan Elm 40, Athens 33
Cols. Grandview Hts. 43, Northside Christian 8
Cols. Horizon Science 56, Ohio Deaf 10
Cols. School for Girls 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37
Cory-Rawson 72, Dola Hardin Northern 59
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36
Delphos Jefferson 61, Miller City 23
Delphos St. John’s 39, Paulding 30
Elyria Cath. 59, Westlake 43
Fairview, Ky. 54, Adams County Christian 32
Fostoria 50, Oak Harbor 36
Frankfort Adena 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Gibsonburg 45, Sandusky St. Mary 8
Granville 59, Newark Cath. 38
Groveport-Madison 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38
Hamler Patrick Henry 49, Leipsic 41
Hilliard Bradley 67, Whitehall-Yearling 34
Johnstown 51, Zanesville 49
Kalida 47, Van Wert Lincolnview 32
Kirtland 47, Wickliffe 22
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 60, Bishop Ready 45
Legacy Christian 41, New Paris National Trail 25
Liberty Center 67, N. Baltimore 21
Lima Bath 43, Ottoville 40
Maria Stein Marion Local 32, Celina 28
Milford Center Fairbanks 33, Hilliard Davidson 24
Morenci, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 30
Mt. Notre Dame 57, E. Central, Ind. 46
New Knoxville 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 45
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Milan Edison 15
Sparta Highland 46, Centerburg 43
Streetsboro 58, Akr. Springfield 15
Tiffin Calvert 45, New Riegel 35
Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Castalia Margaretta 36
Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 22
Waterford 58, Belpre 19
Wauseon 53, Defiance 18
Wellington 44, Granville Christian 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/