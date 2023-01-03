Tuesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press7

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Archbold 49, Holgate 42

Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 11

Bedford, Mich. 47, Sylvania Northview 40

Bellefontaine 49, Wapakoneta 36

Bellevue 43, Norwalk 42

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Loudonville 46

Brooklyn 67, Independence 62

Bryan 38, Van Wert 35

Bucyrus Wynford 46, Ontario 43

Burton Berkshire 59, Orwell Grand Valley 27

Canal Winchester 63, Bloom-Carroll 61

Carey 68, Arlington 33

Cin. Wyoming 36, New Richmond 33

Circleville Logan Elm 40, Athens 33

Cols. Grandview Hts. 43, Northside Christian 8

Cols. Horizon Science 56, Ohio Deaf 10

Cols. School for Girls 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Cory-Rawson 72, Dola Hardin Northern 59

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36

Delphos Jefferson 61, Miller City 23

Delphos St. John’s 39, Paulding 30

Elyria Cath. 59, Westlake 43

Fairview, Ky. 54, Adams County Christian 32

Fostoria 50, Oak Harbor 36

Frankfort Adena 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Gibsonburg 45, Sandusky St. Mary 8

Granville 59, Newark Cath. 38

Groveport-Madison 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38

Hamler Patrick Henry 49, Leipsic 41

Hilliard Bradley 67, Whitehall-Yearling 34

Johnstown 51, Zanesville 49

Kalida 47, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Kirtland 47, Wickliffe 22

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 60, Bishop Ready 45

Legacy Christian 41, New Paris National Trail 25

Liberty Center 67, N. Baltimore 21

Lima Bath 43, Ottoville 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 32, Celina 28

Milford Center Fairbanks 33, Hilliard Davidson 24

Morenci, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 30

Mt. Notre Dame 57, E. Central, Ind. 46

New Knoxville 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 45

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Milan Edison 15

Sparta Highland 46, Centerburg 43

Streetsboro 58, Akr. Springfield 15

Tiffin Calvert 45, New Riegel 35

Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Castalia Margaretta 36

Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 22

Waterford 58, Belpre 19

Wauseon 53, Defiance 18

Wellington 44, Granville Christian 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

