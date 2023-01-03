Hartman’s Career Night Leads Rosecrans to Victory

The Bishop Rosecrans Bishops welcomed the Fairfield Christian Knights to Zanesville. Rosecrans is looking to bounce back after a loss in their last outing, and what better way to do that than with a masterful performance from a young shooting guard.

Fairfield Christian taking on Rosecrans.

First quarter look at this inbound pass, Grady Labishak to Brendan Bernath right back to Labishak for the bucket. Great quick passing leads to points for the Bishops.

Later in the quarter Rosecrans got the three ball working. James Goggin drives right and kicks to an open Weston Hartman and the three pointer is money. Start the count on Hartman, Bishops lead 13-8.

Right before quarter break Labishak goes to Hartman and once again good. His second three of the first half.

Now into the second quarter Labishak looks in Hartmans direction and once again the three pointer is bullseye, 3 three pointers in the first half 27-15 Bishops

Do you think he’s done ladies and gentlemen? Labishak brings the ball up once again and man assists are easy tonight when you get the ball into Hartman’s hands that’s another triple his fourth in the half 32-27.

And if it wasn’t impressive enough this with 2 seconds before half, drills the buzzer beater. Mark it 19 first half points 15 of those coming via the deep ball. A huge night from Hartman 8 of 12 from downtown and finished with 30 in the game, a career high. The school record for threes in a game is 10. Labishak added 27 points. Rosecrans gets the win 78-52 and improve to 4-0 in conference play.