Dog of the Week: Meet Otis

ZANESVILLE, OH- You won’t miss this week’s Dog of the Week….as one of his feature’s tends to stand out.

Otis, a 2-year-old Terrier Mix, is known for his ears which are one of his most prominent features and gives this pup some personality. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Otis.

“He’s just a great dog, rides well in the car, enjoys going on walks, would just be a great pet for anybody. He’s very compassionate, and loving, very easy going, he’s just an absolutely wonderful dog and he’d make a great pet for anybody.”

McQuaid also said that There is still time for you to pick up your dog license for this year. They are available until the end of the month for $10. These licenses are essential if your furry friend happens to go missing.

“We rely on that because that gives us information when we pick up your dog to be able to contact you immediately, we don’t try to house your dog we’re just trying to reunite your dog with you. That’s very important, the success of our day is being able to take and be able to get your dog back to you, get him back to the owners’ hands, we realize that dogs get loose for whatever reason.”

If you or anyone you know has lost their dog you can call the K9 Adoption Center at (740)-453-0273 and if you want to adopt Otis or any other dog, you can visit their website at https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Muskingum-County-K-9-Adoption-Center/.