AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:08 a.m. EST

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. ESPN reported that Hamlin was administered CPR on the field. He was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. After he dragged Higgins to the ground, Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless. He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists for the Nets, who have ridden the longest winning in the NBA this season to within a game of Boston for the best record in the league. Brooklyn has won 16 of its last 17 games.

Brazil prepares to bury Pelé in city he made soccer Mecca

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Forty-five years after Pelé played his last game, it’s hard to imagine modern soccer or Brazil without him. The soccer great who died last week will be buried Tuesday in the city of Santos where he grew up, became famous and helped turn into a global soccer capital. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at the Vila Belmiro stadium before Pelé’s casket is ushered through the streets of Santos to a cemetery. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected to come to Vila Belmiro shortly before the coffin is removed from the stadium. Lula was sworn in for a third term Sunday.

Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl. Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run and KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford. Clifford passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive farewell to Penn State, and Singleton rushed for 120 yards and two more scores on a day of spectacular big plays by the Nittany Lions. Two-time Pac-12 champion Utah couldn’t rally with quarterback Cameron Rising sidelined by a second-half injury.

Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé’s coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.

DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. As the ‘home’ team, the Bruins improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season. Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period. Playing on an unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the 40s early in the game, the Bruins won for the fourth time in the NHL’s 14th annual showcase.

Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tulane tight end Alex Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown from Michael Pratt with 9 seconds left to finish off a frantic finish by the 14th-ranked Green Wave in a 46-45 win over No. 8 Southern California in the Cotton Bowl. Bauman’s contested catch was part of 16 points in the final 4:07 for the Green Wave. The game-winning touchdown by the true freshman came after they got the ball back following a safety. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was 37-for-52 passing for 462 yards and a Cotton Bowl-record five touchdowns for USC, which finished 11-3. Tyjae Spears ran for 205 yards and a career-best four touchdowns for Tulane. The American Athletic Conference champions finished 12-2, an FBS-record 10-win turnaround after going 2-10 last season.

Mississippi St rallies to win ReliaQuest Bowl, honors Leach

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Massimo Biscardi made a 27-yard tiebreaking field goal with four seconds left, Marcus Banks returned a fumble 60 yards for a touchdown on the game’s last play and No. 24 Mississippi State rallied to beat Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It was the Bulldogs’ first game since coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12 due to complications from a heart condition. Banks’ score came on Illinois’ fifth lateral following a completed pass after the Fighting Illini got the ball at their own 29. Will Rogers was 29 of 44 yards for 261 yards for Mississippi State. It was an emotional game full of tributes to Leach, who led the program for three years.

Nabers helps No. 16 LSU rout Purdue 63-7 in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Malik Nabers threw for a touchdown, caught one and had 163 yards receiving in No. 16 LSU’s 63-7 rout of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. LSU never trailed against the Boilermakers, recording 594 yards of offense and concluding the scoring with Quad Wilson’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Tigers finished with at least 10 wins for the first time since the 2019 season, when Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson led undefeated LSU to a national title. The Boilermakers were led by interim coach Brian Brohm after his brother, Jeff, left at the end of the regular season to take Louisville’s head coaching job.

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis great Martina Navratilova says she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said in a statement released Monday that her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month. The 66-year-old Navratilova said she noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck while attending the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in November, and a biopsy showed early stage throat cancer. While Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat, the unrelated, early stage breast cancer was discovered. She thanked people on Twitter for their support and vowed to fight the cancer.