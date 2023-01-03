Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row.

Tyler Herro added 23 points and Victor Oladipo had 15 off the bench for the Heat, which has won four of five. They swept the two-game season series for the first time since 2017-18.

Paul George had 25 points and seven assists to lead the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard in dropping their third straight. He sat out with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Miami ran off seven straight to open the fourth and take an 88-83 lead. The Clippers pulled to 96-95 on Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer. He scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth.

But George and John Wall had back-to-back turnovers and the Heat scored seven straight to go up 103-95. Miami fans chanted “Let’s go Heat!” in the closing minutes.

The Heat led by 21 in the second and by 18 in the third before Los Angeles rallied.

The Clippers’ starting five engineered a comeback from 18 points down in the third. George (three) and Marcus Morris (one) combined to hit four consecutive 3-pointers that capped a 28-8 run and put the Clippers ahead 77-75. It was their first lead since the opening period.

Miami’s Max Strus hit a tying 3-pointer before George made a pair of free throws that sent the Clippers into the fourth leading 83-81.

Trailing by six, the Clippers opened the second with a 12-6 run to pull into a 40-all tie on Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer.

But the Heat took over from there.

Miami outscored the Clippers 27-9 to take a 67-49 lead into halftime. Herro made four 3-pointers and Strus added another as the Heat’s second unit dominated.

TIP-INS

Heat: Udonis Haselm (right Achilles tendinitis) sat out. … Dewayne Dedmon (health and safety protocols) worked out Monday. Depending on how he feels, he could return for the final two games of the trip. … Caleb Martin (left quad strain) was a game-time decision. He started and had two points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

Clippers: Marcus Morris got a technical in the second for tipping the ball out of the referee’s hands after a call he didn’t like.

UP NEXT

Heat: Stay in LA to visit the Lakers on Wednesday.

Clippers: At Denver on Thursday to open a two-game trip.

