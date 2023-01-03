Updated on: Tuesday January 3, 2023 Morning:

Today: Showers/Storm Chances. Gusty & Warm. High 65°

Tonight: Showers/Storm Chances. Breezy & Warmer. Low 55°

Wednesday: Showers/Storms. Decreasing Clouds. High 61°

DISCUSSION:

Rain continues today. Scattered showers and possible storms will be with us again along with more warmth. Gusty conditions will be with us as well, as gusts as high as 30mph will be possible. Highs will be in the mid sixties!!

Scattered showers and possible storms will continue into the overnight as well. We will be less gusty, but still on the breezy side. It will be a warm day again, with highs in the lower sixties.

Less chances for showers and storms will continue for midweek. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we will cool off a but, as highs will be in the lower sixties on Wednesday.

We cool off even more and dry off on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will fall back to the mid forties which is still above average.

Highs will be in the upper thirties to round out the work week on Friday, but we will warm up to near forty on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday, and decrease to partly cloudy on Saturday.

More clouds will be with us on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs still near forty. Then we decrease back to partly cloudy to start off the new work week on Monday, with highs in the lower forties.

Have a Great Monday Evening!

Connect with me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com