YMCA Now Open 24 Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities.

Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts or do not like crowds.

“The only part of the facility that is open for 24 hour access is our fitness floor, our wellness floor,” McDade said. “So that’s our weights, our cardio equipment, we have a track, stretch room, and those things can be utilized anytime throughout the day outside of operation hours now. You just have to be 18 years or older and have a regular membership of whatever sort that you choose.”

McDade also explained how people can benefit from all of the resources the Rec-Center has to offer, by purchasing a membership.

“During normal operation hours, we have our basketball gymnasium, we have a locker-room, steamroom and sauna. We have two indoor pools, a lap pool, activity pool along with the weight room, a stretch-room. We have different classes that we offer through the membership, as well as multiple other programs, youth and adult programs,” McDade said.

The Muskingum County Family YMCA has operated the rec-center located at 1425 Newark Road, behind the Ohio University Zanesville campus since 2019.

For more information you can visit the front desk inside the facility or visit them online at https://bvfymca.org/locations/muskingum