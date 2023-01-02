The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Purdue (60)
|13-0
|1524
|1
|2. Houston
|14-1
|1417
|3
|3. Kansas
|12-1
|1351
|4
|4. UConn (1)
|14-1
|1342
|2
|5. Arizona
|13-1
|1334
|5
|6. Texas
|12-1
|1185
|6
|7. Alabama
|11-2
|1132
|8
|8. Tennessee
|11-2
|1114
|7
|9. Gonzaga
|12-3
|1003
|10
|10. UCLA
|13-2
|993
|11
|11. Virginia
|10-2
|926
|13
|12. Miami
|13-1
|814
|14
|13. Arkansas
|11-2
|717
|9
|14. Wisconsin
|10-2
|639
|15
|15. Indiana
|10-3
|558
|16
|16. Duke
|11-3
|554
|17
|17. TCU
|12-1
|545
|18
|18. Xavier
|12-3
|531
|22
|19. Baylor
|10-3
|520
|12
|20. Missouri
|12-1
|329
|–
|21. New Mexico
|14-0
|290
|22
|22. Auburn
|11-2
|287
|20
|23. Coll of Charleston
|14-1
|116
|–
|24. Ohio St.
|10-3
|114
|–
|25. Iowa St.
|10-2
|94
|–
Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.