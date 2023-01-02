MVL Basketball Standings Update

BOY’S MVL BIG SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS
- MAYSVILLE (6-0) (9-0)
Panthers remain undefeated in this week’s standings update. They will play at West Muskingum on Friday.
- JOHN GLENN (4-1) (5-3)
Little Muskies picked up a big win over Cambridge to help improve their record.
- TRI VALLEY (4-1) (5-4)
The Scotties continue to stay hot in the MVL.
- PHILO (3-3) (3-6)
Electrics got handed a non conference loss last week against Licking Valley.
- SHERIDAN (2-3) (4-5)
- RIVER VIEW (1-4) (5-4)
BOY’S SMALL SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS
- WEST MUSKINGUM (5-0) (7-2)
After starting the year 5-0, the Tornadoes have lost two straight non conference games.
- MORGAN (4-2) (5-5)
The Raiders host Tri Valley on Friday.
- NEW LEXINGTON (3-3) (7-3)
New Lex won a low scoring defensive game against Logan last week. They will play River View this Friday.
- COSHOCTON (1-4) (3-5)
- CROOKSVILLE (0-5) (1-7)
- MEADOWBROOK (0-6) (0-8)
GIRL’S BIG SCHOOL MVL BASKETBALL STANDINGS
- TRI VALLEY (6-1) (8-2)
Scotties have been on a roll to start their season with the only conference loss coming to New Lexington.
- SHERIDAN (6-1) (9-1)
The Generals trail Tri Valley in the standings with their only loss coming to them in December.
- JOHN GLENN (4-3) (7-4)
Little Muskies have won six in a row and will go for seven straight on Wednesday against Coshocton.
- PHILO (3-4) (4-6)
- RIVER VIEW (2-5) (3-7)
- MAYSVILLE (2-5) (2-7)
GIRL’S SMALL SCHOOL MVL BASKETBALL STANDINGS
- NEW LEXINGTON (7-0) (9-3)
The Panthers have looked very impressive so far. They lost to two tough Pennsylvania teams in a holiday tournament last week.
- MEADOWBROOK (5-2) (6-3)
Coming off a loss and will look to bounce back against West M on Wednesday.
- WEST MUSKINGUM (4-3) (6-4)
- MORGAN (1-5) (4-7)
- CROOKSVILLE (1-7) (2-9)
- COSHOCTON (0-6) (0-9)