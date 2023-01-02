MVL Basketball Standings Update

Dylan Kerns

BOY’S MVL BIG SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

  1. MAYSVILLE (6-0) (9-0)
    Panthers remain undefeated in this week’s standings update. They will play at West Muskingum on Friday.
  2. JOHN GLENN (4-1) (5-3)
    Little Muskies picked up a big win over Cambridge to help improve their record.
  3. TRI VALLEY (4-1) (5-4)
    The Scotties continue to stay hot in the MVL.
  4. PHILO (3-3) (3-6)
    Electrics got handed a non conference loss last week against Licking Valley.
  5. SHERIDAN (2-3) (4-5)
  6. RIVER VIEW (1-4) (5-4)

BOY’S SMALL SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

  1. WEST MUSKINGUM (5-0) (7-2)
    After starting the year 5-0, the Tornadoes have lost two straight non conference games.
  2. MORGAN (4-2) (5-5)
    The Raiders host Tri Valley on Friday.
  3. NEW LEXINGTON (3-3) (7-3)
    New Lex won a low scoring defensive game against Logan last week. They will play River View this Friday.
  4. COSHOCTON (1-4) (3-5)
  5. CROOKSVILLE (0-5) (1-7)
  6. MEADOWBROOK (0-6) (0-8)

GIRL’S BIG SCHOOL MVL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

  1. TRI VALLEY (6-1) (8-2)
    Scotties have been on a roll to start their season with the only conference loss coming to New Lexington.
  2. SHERIDAN (6-1) (9-1)
    The Generals trail Tri Valley in the standings with their only loss coming to them in December.
  3. JOHN GLENN (4-3) (7-4)
    Little Muskies have won six in a row and will go for seven straight on Wednesday against Coshocton.
  4. PHILO (3-4) (4-6)
  5. RIVER VIEW (2-5) (3-7)
  6. MAYSVILLE (2-5) (2-7)

GIRL’S SMALL SCHOOL MVL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

  1. NEW LEXINGTON (7-0) (9-3)
    The Panthers have looked very impressive so far. They lost to two tough Pennsylvania teams in a holiday tournament last week.
  2. MEADOWBROOK (5-2) (6-3)
    Coming off a loss and will look to bounce back against West M on Wednesday.
  3. WEST MUSKINGUM (4-3) (6-4)
  4. MORGAN (1-5) (4-7)
  5. CROOKSVILLE (1-7) (2-9)
  6. COSHOCTON (0-6) (0-9)
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!