Monday's Scores

Sports
Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 55, Scranton 28

Armstrong 64, New Castle 40

Avonworth 52, South Allegheny 12

Bethel Park 46, Chartiers Valley 45

Butler 46, Seneca Valley 44

Carmichaels 40, Bethlehem Center 35

Dunmore 58, Mid Valley 23

Elizabeth Forward 77, Southmoreland 22

Freedom Area 52, Sewickley Academy 15

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 19

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Middletown 44

Knoch 52, Freeport 33

Laurel 58, Mohawk 45

Lincoln Park Charter 54, West Allegheny 49

Mount Lebanon 57, Baldwin 37

Mt Carmel Christian 59, Burrell 44

Neshannock 51, Lincoln High School 27

North Pocono 45, Delaware Valley 27

Old Forge 48, Scranton Holy Cross 26

Pine-Richland 53, Hempfield Area 39

Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Derry 27

Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 23

Riverside 53, Carbondale 32

Scranton Prep 66, West Scranton 22

Seton-LaSalle 64, East Allegheny 9

Shaler 50, North Hills 19

Shenango 46, Aliquippa 43

South Park 42, McGuffey 27

Susquehanna 37, Forest City 25

Union 55, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 48

Wallenpaupack 60, Valley View 38

Washington 37, Frazier 28

West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 17

Woodland Hills 62, Plum 47

Yough 39, Brownsville 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Joseph vs. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

