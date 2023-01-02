Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 55, Scranton 28
Armstrong 64, New Castle 40
Avonworth 52, South Allegheny 12
Bethel Park 46, Chartiers Valley 45
Butler 46, Seneca Valley 44
Carmichaels 40, Bethlehem Center 35
Dunmore 58, Mid Valley 23
Elizabeth Forward 77, Southmoreland 22
Freedom Area 52, Sewickley Academy 15
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 19
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Middletown 44
Knoch 52, Freeport 33
Laurel 58, Mohawk 45
Lincoln Park Charter 54, West Allegheny 49
Mount Lebanon 57, Baldwin 37
Mt Carmel Christian 59, Burrell 44
Neshannock 51, Lincoln High School 27
North Pocono 45, Delaware Valley 27
Old Forge 48, Scranton Holy Cross 26
Pine-Richland 53, Hempfield Area 39
Pittsburgh North Catholic 61, Derry 27
Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 23
Riverside 53, Carbondale 32
Scranton Prep 66, West Scranton 22
Seton-LaSalle 64, East Allegheny 9
Shaler 50, North Hills 19
Shenango 46, Aliquippa 43
South Park 42, McGuffey 27
Susquehanna 37, Forest City 25
Union 55, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 48
Wallenpaupack 60, Valley View 38
Washington 37, Frazier 28
West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 17
Woodland Hills 62, Plum 47
Yough 39, Brownsville 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Joseph vs. Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/