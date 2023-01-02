Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested.

In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam and dash-cam involved in a confrontation with officers in Crawford County.

Friday, he escaped custody at Twin Valley Behavioral Health in Columbus and Saturday, the U.S. Marshals offered a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Davidson is also a suspect in a shooting incident in Licking County. Sheriff Randy Thorp said Davidson is suspected of firing upon and damaging a public utilities station.