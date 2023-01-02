Cars Need Washed During Winter Too

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Winter weather in Ohio can bring significant snow and ice that needs to be cleared from the roadways by salt. That salt can be slung by the tires, off the road and into every seam and crevice on the vehicle, causing corrosion and rust to appear. Squiggly’s Car Wash General Manager Ryan Dale explains the importance of having your car washed during the winter season.

“It’s a must. You can see just driving around how bad the cars are,” Dale said. “Now imagine, you let that sit for a couple of months and then it just starts getting into the crevices and salt can do some damage.”

Many vehicles driven locally have rust issues and the older the vehicle, the more significant the rust problems appear. But washing the vehicle can wash away the salt before it starts to corrode the vehicle’s metal.

“It gets all the sand and the salt out of the crevices, keeps it from rusting out on you and just keeps it clean especially with the roads this time of year are horrible. You got to keep up on it,” Dale said. “If there’s salt on the road, yeah, get it off of there. Yeah, if you can come weekly, that’s probably the best.”

Dale said his carwash was safe for vehicles to temperatures below zero but anticipates a rush when temperatures climb above freezing, later this week.