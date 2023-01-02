Updated on: Monday, January 2 Morning:

Today: Isolated Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 58°

Tonight: Showers/Storm Chances. Above Average. Low 50°

Tuesday: Showers/Storm Chances. Gusty & Warm. High 64°

DISCUSSION:

More warmth will be with us to start off the new work week. Highs will be back into the upper fifties today, along with mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers will be possible throughout your day.

Showers and storms will be with us for your overnight. Not much cooling will be happening, as lows only drop to near fifty.

Rain continues on Tuesday. Scattered showers and possible storms will be with us again along with more warmth. Gusty conditions will be with us as well, as gusts as high as 30mpg will be possible. Highs will be in the lower to mid sixties!!

Less chances for showers and storms will continue for midweek. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we will cool off with highs back into the upper fifties on Wednesday.

We cool off even more and dry off on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will fall back to near average, near forty.

Highs will be in the mid thirties to round out the work week on Friday, but we will warm up to near forty on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

More clouds will be with us on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid forties.

Have a Great Monday!

