Updated on: Monday, January 2 Morning:

Today: Isolated Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 58°

Tonight: Showers/Storm Chances. Above Average. Low 50°

Tuesday: Showers/Storm Chances. Gusty & Warm. High 64°

More warmth will be with us to start off the new work week. Highs will be back into the upper fifties today, along with mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers will be possible throughout your day.

Showers and storms will be with us for your overnight. Not much cooling will be happening, as lows only drop to near fifty.

Rain continues on Tuesday. Scattered showers and possible storms will be with us again along with more warmth. Gusty conditions will be with us as well, as gusts as high as 30mpg will be possible. Highs will be in the lower to mid sixties!!

Less chances for showers and storms will continue for midweek. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we will cool off with highs back into the upper fifties on Wednesday. 

We cool off even more and dry off on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will fall back to near average, near forty.

Highs will be in the mid thirties to round out the work week on Friday, but we will warm up to near forty on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

More clouds will be with us on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid forties.

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!