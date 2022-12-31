No. 22 Kansas women pulls away from Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Holly Kersgieter scored 23 ponts and Taiyanna Jackson recorded a double-double and No. 22 Kansas beat Oklahoma State 80-65 on Saturday in a Big 12 opener for both teams.

The Jayhawks (11-1) led 58-52 after three quarters before going on a 17-5 outbust in the first seven minutes to seal it.

Jackson, a 6-foot-6 senior center, scored 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds with nine coming on the offensive rebound for the Jayhawks (11-1). It is her eighth double-double in 12 games. She posted a career-high 21 rebounds at Nebraska on Dec. 21 in a triple-overtime loss.

She entered Saturday’s contest as the conference leader in rebounding (11.5) and field goal percentage (66.4%).

Wyvette Mayberry scored 12 points for Kansas and reserve Ioanna Chatzileonti scored 11.

Reserve Lior Garzon scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 9 for the Cowgirls (10-3). Claire Chastain added 14 points and Terryn Milton 12.

Kansas hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Cowgirls travel to face Kansas State on Wednesday.

