John McIntire Library Kicks Off the New Year

ZANESVILLE, oh – The year of 2023 is within just hours away, and the John McIntire Library kicked off the new year early.



The John McIntire Library in Zanesville welcomed in the New Year at noon today. The library hosted their annual family friendly New Year’s party called Noon Year’s Eve. The party consisted of crafts, snacks, and a movie to get 2023 started.

“Noon Year’s Eve is an event that we started a few years ago. Instead of celebrating New Year’s Eve at midnight, a lot of the little kids are probably in bed. So, we thought ‘oh we can do it at noon.'” Youth Service Assistant Librarian, Katie said.



Noon Year’s Eve started at 11 o’clock, then right before noon the kids and their families had a countdown for the clock to strike 12. Confetti and balloons were released putting smiles on all faces in celebration of the new year.

“My favorite part of doing this is when we go upstairs, and we count down. When the confetti and the balloons drop, the kids’ faces, they all giggle and scream. It’s just like the highlight of my day.” Katie stated.

The Noon Year’s Eve party will continue next year for 2024. For more information visit the website below.

Noon Years Eve Party! – The Muskingum County Library System (muskingumlibrary.org)