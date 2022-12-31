Haynes’ 15 lead East Tennessee State past VMI 64-50

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat VMI 64-50 on Saturday.

Haynes added eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 Southern Conference). Deanthony Tipler was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jordan King recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Keydets (5-10) were led by Sean Conway, who posted 12 points and six rebounds. Tyler Houser added 11 points for VMI. In addition, Asher Woods finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. East Tennessee State hosts Western Carolina while VMI visits Samford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.