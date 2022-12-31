FINKS FULL COURT PRESS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

JOHNSTOWN 48

WEST MUSKINGUM 33

JOHN GLENN 70

CAMBRIDGE 48

SCOTT 71

CALDWELL 62

Redskins handed their first loss of the season. They are now 6-1 and will next be in action on Tuesday January 3rd at Barnesville.

NEW LEXINGTON 42

LOGAN 26

The Panthers went off in the second half. Isaac Dick had a couple three pointers to extend the lead. New Lex went on a 9-0 run out of the break and Bentley Hanson had a three ponter to help the Panther win in comfortable fashion. Chieftains only had 13 second half points.

SHENANDOAH: 62

BUCKEYE LOCAL: 43

The Zeps are now over .500 with a 5-4 record. Shenandoah wins by 19.

MAYSVILLE: 54

PARKERSBURG: 49

Panthers improve to 9-0 with a solid win over Parkersburg. This team is on a special run so far to start the season. Big matchup against West M next Friday on the hill.

LICKING VALLEY: 73

PHILO: 58

Philo takes the non conference loss after a week and a half off.

SHERIDAN: 45

FAIRFIELD UNION:55

Sheridan now 3-3 in their last six games. They won’t play again until Friday at Coshocton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARIETTA 50

CALDWELL 18

Earlier this morning Marietta took down Caldwell 50-18. This was in the River City Classic at Marietta College. Caldwell is now 2-8 on the year, but are 1-1 in their last two games. The Redskins will be back in action Wednesday at home against Buckeye Trail.

West Muskingum 53

Licking Valley 23

The boys may have lost tonight, but that is a 30 point victory for the girls. Lady Tornadoes improve to 6-4 on the season. Up next at Meadowbrook on Wednesday.

GRANVILLE: 51

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE: 25

Blue Aces win big and stay hot.

NEWARK CATHOLIC: 54

WATERFORD: 48

CROOKSVILLE: 58

MILLER: 36

The Ceramics win their second game of the season defeating Miller by 22. Great bounce back win for Crooksville after losing their last six.