Wofford men’s basketball coach McAuley resigns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley, who has been on leave from the program for the past four weeks, has resigned.

The school announced the change Friday, a few weeks after McAuley took a leave of absence on Dec. 5. School spokesman Brent Williamson said Wofford could not add details about why McAuley resigned.

Williamson said associate coach Dwight Perry will continue as the team’s interim head coach. In five games under Perry, Wofford is 3-2 including a 67-62 victory at Texas A&M on Dec. 20.

McAuley was named the Terriers’ coach in April 2019 and went 58-41 in his three-plus seasons.

In a news release, the school thanked McAuley for his service and leadership and wished he and his family well going forward.

The Terriers are 8-6 overall and play UNC Greensboro on Saturday in a Southern Conference matchup.

