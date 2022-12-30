Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron 46, South Beloit 39
Alton 52, O’Fallon 51
Annawan 53, Kankakee (McNamara) 38
Antioch 64, Westmont 58
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 37, Pleasant Hill 29
Athens 33, Pittsfield 27
Aurora Central Catholic 54, Freeport (Aquin) 35
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 57, Columbia 35
Belvidere North 28, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 26
Benton 47, Christopher 41, OT
Benton Central, Ind. 82, Cissna Park 18
Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Kankakee (McNamara) 28
Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Winnebago 53
Breese Mater Dei 51, Breese Central 41
Buffalo Grove 43, Dundee-Crown 38
Bureau Valley 64, Orion 38
Burlington Central 47, St. Francis 36
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 41, Nokomis 34
Camp Point Central 34, Brimfield 20
Carlinville 40, Gillespie 30
Carterville 54, Alton Marquette 52
Champaign St. Thomas More 60, Fisher 19
Chatham Glenwood 56, Springfield Southeast 50
Chester 46, Anna-Jonesboro 42
Chicago (Christ the King) 61, Fenger 48
Chicago Christian 40, Tinley Park 33
Christopher 60, Salem 36
De La Salle 58, Bartlett 25
DePaul College Prep 59, Latin 30
Decatur MacArthur 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 55
Deerfield 56, Hersey 48
Du Quoin 56, West Frankfort 53
Elk Grove 48, Elgin 23
Evanston Township 64, Lincoln Way West 57
Fenwick 45, Maine West 35
Fieldcrest 52, Putnam County 28
Geneseo 44, Morton 34
Geneseo 55, Plainfield North 43
Geneva 50, Naperville North 46
Glenbard North 37, Hinsdale Central 31
Glenbrook North 51, Chicago Resurrection 21
Glenbrook South 58, Schaumburg 51
Goreville 64, Herrin 42
Goreville 66, Carterville 54
Grayslake Central 57, Zion Benton 30
Greenville 43, Johnston City 39
Hall 46, Roanoke-Benson 39
Harrisburg 63, Vienna 61
Harvey Thornton 50, Effingham St. Anthony 43
Havana 44, Illini West (Carthage) 32
Highland 56, East St. Louis 42
Hillcrest 61, Orr 45
Hillsboro 60, Heyworth 32
Hononegah 42, Lake Forest 36
Illini Bluffs 48, Biggsville West Central 30
Juarez 49, Chicago (Golder) 14
Kewanee 50, Sandwich 47
Lake Zurich 50, Batavia 29
Lanark Eastland 53, Rockford Jefferson 47
Lena-Winslow 48, Wethersfield 39
Liberty 24, Rushville-Industry 20
Lincoln 49, Dixon 16
Lisle 64, Walther Christian Academy 32
Lockport 38, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 22
Machesney Park Harlem 56, Moline 54
Macomb 50, Lewistown 47
Mahomet-Seymour 51, Galesburg 41
Maine South 59, Barrington 58
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 58, Chicago (Butler) 51
Marion 51, Triad 40
Mascoutah 56, East St. Louis 42
Mattoon 73, Champaign Central 68
McGivney Catholic High School 54, North Clay 41
Mendon Unity 55, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46
Metea Valley 43, Southland 23
Moline 58, Belvidere North 30
Monmouth-Roseville 64, Aledo (Mercer County) 48
Morgan Park 56, Plainfield Central 17
Morgan Park Academy 43, Cristo Rey 14
Morgan Park Academy 61, Chicago (Golder) 8
Morrison 54, Stockton 23
Morton 43, Rochester 36
Mother McAuley 50, Joliet West 44
Mount Vernon 75, Salem 44
N. Vermillion, Ind. 40, Fithian Oakwood 35
Naperville Central 64, South Elgin 24
Nazareth 65, Montini 45
New Trier 44, Lake Park 40
Normal Community 36, Carmel 34
Normal University 53, Rockford Lutheran 46
Northside Prep 50, Streamwood 31
Palatine 53, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21
Paris 45, Sherrard 17
Parkview Christian Academy 54, Calumet Christian, Ind. 21
Peoria (H.S.) 60, Dunlap 40
Peoria Heights (Quest) 35, Erie-Prophetstown 27
Peotone 47, Joliet Catholic 32
Petersburg PORTA 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45
Pinckneyville 55, Centralia Christ Our Rock 24
Princeton 58, Ottawa Marquette 41
Prospect 45, Glenbard West 39
Reed-Custer 30, St. Edward 21
Richwoods 56, Normal West 28
Ridgewood 59, Blue Island Eisenhower 29
Riverdale 36, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
Rochester 61, Plainfield North 39
Rock Island 41, Bloomington 40
Rockford Boylan 65, Woodstock Marian 49
Rockford Boylan 67, Yorkville 45
Rockford Guilford 64, United Township High School 55
Rockford Lutheran 54, Rock Falls 45
Roxana 35, Red Bud 30
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 33, Normal University 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 38, Rock Falls 23
Sandwich 47, Ottawa Marquette 27
Somonauk 39, Sterling Newman 31
South County 44, Raymond Lincolnwood 30
Springfield 46, Kankakee 37, OT
St. Charles North 58, Hampshire 36
St. Charles, Mo. 53, Granite City 50
St. Ignatius 57, St. Viator 48
St. Laurence 47, Bremen 36
Stagg 42, Crete-Monee 40
Stanford Olympia 57, El Paso-Gridley 41
Staunton 46, Hamilton County 38
Stevenson 46, Huntley 37
Taylorville 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 26
Taylorville 50, Normal West 39
Thornton Fractional South 53, Phillips 42
Tolono Unity 33, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31
Vandalia 72, Trenton Wesclin 65
Vashon, Mo. 64, Okawville 48
Washington 54, Hyde Park 25
Waterloo 52, Carlyle 34
Waterloo Gibault 41, Marissa/Coulterville 30
Waubonsie Valley 50, Downers North 44
West Bloomfield, Mich. 86, Kenwood 83
West Bloomfield, Mich. 86, Leo 83
Westinghouse 44, Evergreen Park 33
Wheaton Academy 50, Plano 31
Wheaton North 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 41
Wheaton Warrenville South 61, Richwoods 39
Whitney Young 53, Lyons 47
Willowbrook 51, Glenbard South 44
Winnebago 64, Annawan 49
Woodstock Marian 57, Morton 51
York 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 37
Yorkville 45, Machesney Park Harlem 42
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Third Place=
Thornwood 61, Hammond Noll, Ind. 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/