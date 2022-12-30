Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, Johnsburg 53

Altamont 57, Goreville 40

Andrew 58, Hinsdale South 43

Antioch 60, Wheeling 35

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 57, Pleasant Hill 29

Auburn 55, Greenfield-Northwestern 45

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, St. Charles North 52

Aurora Central Catholic 50, Mather 38

Aurora Christian 43, Providence-St. Mel 29

Ballard Memorial, Ky. 76, Mounds Meridian 45

Bartlett 83, Cary-Grove 56

Bartonville (Limestone) 58, Chicago (Comer) 37

Batavia 45, Schaumburg 42

Beecher 72, Morrison 50

Belvidere North 72, Chicago (Ogden International) 51

Biggsville West Central 64, Concord (Triopia) 59

Bismarck-Henning 46, Catlin (Salt Fork) 45

Bowen 58, Westminster Christian 29

Breese Central 62, McCluer, Mo. 40

Breese Mater Dei 66, Metro-East Lutheran 53

Briarcrest, Tenn. 52, Breese Central 33

Brooks Academy 57, Oak Lawn Community 53

Brother Rice 64, Peoria (H.S.) 61, OT

Brother Rice 79, Rock Island 55

Burlington Central 55, Peoria Notre Dame 47

Calhoun 55, Bunker Hill 50

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 62, Belleville West 52

Catlin (Salt Fork) 66, Milford 62

Centralia 51, Carmel 46

Centralia Christ Our Rock 42, Nokomis 26

Champaign Central 47, Dyett 37

Charleston 60, Dixon 55

Chatham Glenwood 55, Confluence Academy, Mo. 45

Chicago (Carver Military) 32, Chicago Little Village 20

Chicago (Clark) 67, Bogan 64

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 64, Schurz 54

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 79, Argo 75, 2OT

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 66, Aurora Math-Science 62

Chicago CICS-Longwood 64, Thornridge 61

Chicago Christian 56, Raby 48

Chicago King 41, West Chicago 37

Chicago Mt. Carmel 74, Moline 61

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 68, Hyde Park 61

Chicago Phoenix Academy 42, Juarez 39

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 72, Breese Mater Dei 41

Clifton Central 60, Cissna Park 52

Coal City 47, Plano 42, OT

Columbia 60, Freeburg 55

Conant 52, Waubonsie Valley 35

Crete-Monee 66, Southland 48

Crystal Lake South 54, Hoffman Estates 52

Curie 50, New Trier 44

De La Salle 49, Chicago Ag Science 42

DeKalb 67, Lincoln Way West 31

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53, Illini Central 52

Deerfield 53, Hampshire 43

Doral Academy Charter, Fla. 32, Loyola 28

Downers North 59, Wheaton Academy 26

Dunbar 51, Chicago (Butler) 49

Durand 58, Alden-Hebron 41

Earlville 42, Hall 41

East Dubuque 43, Stanford Olympia 40

East Peoria 64, Williamsville 61

Effingham St. Anthony 54, Oak Lawn Community 44

Elgin 48, Kennedy 44

Elgin Academy 59, Round Lake 48

Elmwood Park 54, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 42

Evanston Township 44, Mount Vernon 31

Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Tolono Unity 42

Fieldcrest 58, El Paso-Gridley 40

Flanagan 54, Indian Creek 40

Flora 47, Greenville 35

Fulton 54, Rock Island Alleman 29

Galena 48, Byron 42

Geneva 47, Huntley 42

Gillespie 52, Carlinville 39

Glenbard South 55, Westmont 19

Glenbrook South 66, Lemont 57, OT

Grant Park 49, Manteno 44

Grayslake Central 78, Barrington 67, 4OT

Hammond Central, Ind. 56, Fenwick 42

Hammond Noll, Ind. 64, St. Francis de Sales 45

Harvey Thornton 54, Tinley Park 37

Hersey 51, Morton 40

Highland 47, Knoxville 36

Highland Park 46, Montini 43

Hillsboro 66, Staunton 41

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Newark 55

Hinsdale Central 54, Oswego East 41

Hoopeston 69, Fisher 33

Hubbard 31, Hancock 26

IC Catholic 73, Evergreen Park 64

Indiana Math and Science Academy, Ind. 71, Heritage 31

Jacksonville Routt 30, New Berlin 26, OT

Joliet Catholic 72, Aurora (East) 64

Joliet Central 56, Springfield 45

Joliet West 57, Lockport 33

KIPP STL, Mo. 59, Cahokia 37

Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Fieldcrest 40

Kankakee 67, Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 52

Kirkland Hiawatha 46, DePue 30

Lake Forest 63, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40

Lake Zurich 54, Lake Park 51

Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 50

Latin 65, Chicago ( SSICP) 24

Lawrenceville 50, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 45

Lena-Winslow 44, Stockton 43

Libertyville 61, Naperville Neuqua Valley 51

Lincoln-Way East 53, Champaign Centennial 44

Lincoln-Way East 65, Pleasant Plains 31

Lindblom 77, Von Steuben 74

Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43

Litchfield 62, East Alton-Wood River 54

Lowpoint-Washburn 55, LaMoille 45

Lutheran North, Mo. 66, Belvidere 55

Lyons 66, St. Ignatius 47

Machesney Park Harlem 59, North Chicago 40

Mahomet-Seymour 60, North Lawndale 48

Maine East 44, Providence 42

Maine South 30, Lincoln Way Central 27

Maine West 66, Prosser 58

Manley 56, Dundee-Crown 51

Maria 52, Fenger 50

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 43, DePaul College Prep 30

Marist 45, Wekiva, Fla. 43, OT

Marmion 73, Kaneland 69

Maroa-Forsyth 55, ALAH 38

Mascoutah 39, Trenton Wesclin 33

Mattoon 59, Newton 47

McCluer North, Mo. 38, Granite City 21

McHenry 74, Hononegah 47

Mendota 66, Morris 60

Metamora 62, Pascagoula, Miss. 60

Metea Valley 72, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 42

Milford 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

Momence 50, Herscher 40

Morgan Park 63, Rockford Auburn 58

Mt. Zion 59, Eisenhower 37

Mundelein 63, Madison 53

Murphysboro 39, Jerseyville Jersey 27

Nazareth 50, Minooka 48

Newton 52, Knoxville 38

Niles North 63, Englewood STEM 45

Niles Notre Dame 51, Prospect 50

Niles West 68, Leyden 59

Normal Community 59, Oswego 47

Normal University 63, Bloomington Central Catholic 58

North Boone 56, Harvard 52

Northridge Prep 51, Streator 40

OPRF 66, Plainfield North 59

Oak Forest 87, Glenbard East 82

Okawville 52, Steeleville 39

Olney (Richland County) 63, Benton 43

Orchard Farm, Mo. 57, Nashville 55

Orion 50, Stark County 40

Oswego 56, Mahomet-Seymour 47

Paris 65, Martinsville 38

Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27

Payton 41, Hillwood, Tenn. 33

Pecatonica 57, South Beloit 35

Pekin 74, Moline 61

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52

Peoria Christian 55, Petersburg PORTA 53

Peoria Manual 74, Bloomington 44

Phillips 64, Naperville Central 57

Pinckneyville 61, Mt. Carmel 57

Plainfield Central 63, Hope Academy 60

Plainfield East 48, Chicago Marshall 39

Plainfield South 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 46

Pleasant Plains 73, Effingham 72, OT

Prairie Ridge 57, Larkin 49

Proviso East 66, St. Rita 61

Putnam County 58, Dwight 49

Quest Academy 71, Beardstown 51

Quincy 63, Collierville, Tenn. 48

Quincy Notre Dame 48, El Paso-Gridley 46

Quincy Notre Dame 53, Kankakee (McNamara) 46

Rantoul 57, Galesburg 51

Raymond Lincolnwood 61, Athens 59

Reavis 62, Chicago (Alcott) 30

Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55

Reed-Custer 56, Serena 55

Ridgewood 60, Addison Trail 41

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Palatine 58

Riverton 61, Champaign Judah Christian 46

Rochester 61, Galesburg 50

Rochester 76, Taylorville 48

Rock Falls 63, Stanford Olympia 38

Rock Island 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49

Rockford East 50, Collinsville 49

Rockford Jefferson 65, Streamwood 52

Rolling Meadows 76, Bolingbrook 61

Romeoville 59, Mesa, Ariz. 39

Roxana 51, Chester 47

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Wheaton Warrenville South 41

Salem 51, Carlyle 37

Sandburg 66, Chicago (Jones) 45

Sandwich 58, Lisle 45

Scales Mound 66, Benton, Wis. 53

Seneca 46, Ottawa Marquette 43

Shepard 61, Walther Christian Academy 47

Simeon 86, Pontiac 41

Somonauk 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

South Elgin 55, Grant 52

Sparta 65, Du Quoin 58

Springfield Calvary 72, Tremont 63

St. Anne 46, Peotone 44

St. Charles East 71, Oak Lawn Richards 52

St. Edward 60, Blue Island Eisenhower 36

St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Rockford Lutheran 69

St. Laurence 50, Glenbard North 32

St. Viator 54, Buffalo Grove 40

Stagg 55, Leo 51

Sterling 56, Dunlap 50

Sterling Newman 52, Riverdale 51

Stevenson 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 55

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 44

Taft 65, Chicago (Christ the King) 60

Taylorville 60, Rantoul 54

Teutopolis 50, Effingham St. Anthony 43

Teutopolis 53, Brooks Academy 34

Thornton Fractional South 71, Bremen 55

Thornwood 73, Francis Parker 41

Tri-Valley 44, Annawan 32

United Township High School 54, Rockford Guilford 48

Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Heritage 58

Warren 59, Danville 56

Warrensburg-Latham 51, Delavan 39

Washington 54, Normal West 38

Waterloo 63, Piasa Southwestern 34

Waterloo Gibault 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55

Waukegan 64, Lake View 41

Westinghouse 49, Vernon Hills 44

Westville 45, Tri-County 42

Wheaton North 48, Glenbard West 40

Whitney Young 58, Kenwood 55

Willowbrook 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61

Wilmington 58, Lexington 49

Winnebago 43, East Dubuque 35

Winnebago 44, Rock Falls 40

Woodland 46, St. Bede 41

Woodlawn 59, Trico 53

Woodstock Marian 66, Elk Grove 58

York 57, St. Patrick 39

Yorkville 64, Naperville North 42

Yorkville Christian 59, Ottawa 46

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Robinson 36, Parke Heritage, Ind. 34

