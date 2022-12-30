Scholarship Central Providing ACT Prep Classes

ZANESVILLE, oh – With ACT testing coming up, students can familiarize themselves with the content by taking prep classes beforehand.



The Scholarship Central Access Program at The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced that Dr. William Stewart is offering ACT Prep Classes. This five week course is for high school juniors and will be hosted through Zoom. Starting January 22nd, classes will be held on Sunday nights for an hour and a half to help juniors prepare to take the test for the first time.

“The ACT Prep Classes has been something that Dr. Stewart and MCCF, specifically scholarship central, have been doing since 2008. And it’s just to help our area students better prepare for that ACT test.” MCCF Director of Programs, Beth Fox, said.



Signups will be open on January 6th and will stay open until January 20th. There’s a $30 down payment for all five classes as well as an ACT Prep book. If students attend at least four of the five sessions and submit their scores at the end, their money will be refunded.



“Great students can come up with a lot of test anxiety so, Dr. Stewart and Brian Stewart really go through this test, kind of segment it out, and give the students some helpful tips to help them keep their strategies on point.” Fox said.

For more information on the ACT Test Prep courses, visit the link below.

Muskingum County Community Foundation – Zanesville, Ohio (mccf.org)