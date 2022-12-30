Philadelphia visits Los Angeles after shootout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (11-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers knocked off the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime.

Los Angeles has an 11-5-2 record at home and a 20-12-6 record overall. The Kings have conceded 129 goals while scoring 122 for a -7 scoring differential.

Philadelphia is 5-8-6 in road games and 11-17-7 overall. The Flyers serve 11.3 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in league play.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Flyers. James van Riemsdyk has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Carter Hart: out (upper body), Sean Couturier: out (back), Felix Sandstrom: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.