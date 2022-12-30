Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens

Nichole Hannahs

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate.

38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus.

Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, disrupting public services and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle after shooting incidents involving Crawford and Morrow Counties.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said Davidson is also a suspect in Licking County for firing upon and damaging a public utilities station. He was known to have resided in a home on Sinkey Road in Licking County.

Sheriff Thorp said if anyone sees Davidson to call 911 immediately as he’s considered armed and dangerous.

