Homicide investigation in Licking County

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it’s investigating the death of a Newark woman as a homicide.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said his office executed a search warrant on December 23rd at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark after receiving a request for a welfare check from family members of 67-year-old Debra Perrine.

Sheriff Thorp said when deputies entered the home they were unable to locate Perrine but found evidence of foul play . The Sheriff said Perrine’s son, 40-year-old David Perrine, was at the home and was arrested and taken to the Licking County Jail for a pretrial bond violation.

Sheriff Thorp said deputies returned to the home on Thursday and found an area of the property that indicated recent displacement of the ground. Upon excavating the site, investigators discovered the body of Debra Perrine, which had obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities said David Perrine remains in the Licking County Jail as a person of interest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 670-5555.