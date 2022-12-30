GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 42, Westmont 34
Aledo (Mercer County) 51, Erie-Prophetstown 25
Burlington Central 45, Morgan Park 41
Camp Point Central 36, Paris 32
Carlyle 62, Columbia 54
Carmel 55, Hyde Park 23
Chicago (Soto) High School 25, Chicago (Golder) 16
Chicago Resurrection 50, Zion Benton 26
Coal City 28, Wheaton Academy 25
DePaul College Prep 54, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 34
Decatur MacArthur 60, Springfield Southeast 46
Evanston Township 64, Sycamore 46
Fieldcrest 61, Eureka 29
Glenbard West 51, St. Viator 28
Glenbrook North 37, Grayslake Central 32
Greenville 45, Pinckneyville 42
Hamilton County 46, North Clay 34
Hersey 56, Batavia 52
Juarez 33, Cristo Rey 20
Lake Zurich 46, Deerfield 41
Lena-Winslow 41, Monmouth-Roseville 38
Lincoln Way West 52, Marist 50
Lisle 37, Reed-Custer 27
McGivney Catholic High School 49, Staunton 45
Metamora 52, Pekin 29
Monroe, Wis. 39, Freeport 30
Montini 55, Lyons 36
Morgan Park Academy 33, Kennedy 31
Morrison 65, Bureau Valley 34
Niles North 63, Southland 33
Normal Community 46, Washington 32
Orion 47, Stockton 32
Parkview Christian Academy 51, Westlake 48
Peoria (H.S.) 61, Peoria Notre Dame 54
Princeton 47, Seneca 45
Putnam County 26, Sandwich 24
Red Bud 39, Marissa/Coulterville 21
Ridgewood 60, Tinley Park 39
Sherrard 51, Brimfield 44
St. Francis 58, Plainfield Central 42
St. Ignatius 61, Prospect 57
St. Laurence 59, Chicago Christian 22
Vandalia 57, Chester 23
Waterloo 49, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 46
Waterloo Gibault 33, Roxana 29
Wethersfield 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42
York 53, St. Charles East 25
