Friday's Scores

Sports
Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 42, Westmont 34

Aledo (Mercer County) 51, Erie-Prophetstown 25

Burlington Central 45, Morgan Park 41

Camp Point Central 36, Paris 32

Carlyle 62, Columbia 54

Carmel 55, Hyde Park 23

Chicago (Soto) High School 25, Chicago (Golder) 16

Chicago Resurrection 50, Zion Benton 26

Coal City 28, Wheaton Academy 25

DePaul College Prep 54, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 34

Decatur MacArthur 60, Springfield Southeast 46

Evanston Township 64, Sycamore 46

Fieldcrest 61, Eureka 29

Glenbard West 51, St. Viator 28

Glenbrook North 37, Grayslake Central 32

Greenville 45, Pinckneyville 42

Hamilton County 46, North Clay 34

Hersey 56, Batavia 52

Juarez 33, Cristo Rey 20

Lake Zurich 46, Deerfield 41

Lena-Winslow 41, Monmouth-Roseville 38

Lincoln Way West 52, Marist 50

Lisle 37, Reed-Custer 27

McGivney Catholic High School 49, Staunton 45

Metamora 52, Pekin 29

Monroe, Wis. 39, Freeport 30

Montini 55, Lyons 36

Morgan Park Academy 33, Kennedy 31

Morrison 65, Bureau Valley 34

Niles North 63, Southland 33

Normal Community 46, Washington 32

Orion 47, Stockton 32

Parkview Christian Academy 51, Westlake 48

Peoria (H.S.) 61, Peoria Notre Dame 54

Princeton 47, Seneca 45

Putnam County 26, Sandwich 24

Red Bud 39, Marissa/Coulterville 21

Ridgewood 60, Tinley Park 39

Sherrard 51, Brimfield 44

St. Francis 58, Plainfield Central 42

St. Ignatius 61, Prospect 57

St. Laurence 59, Chicago Christian 22

Vandalia 57, Chester 23

Waterloo 49, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 46

Waterloo Gibault 33, Roxana 29

Wethersfield 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42

York 53, St. Charles East 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

