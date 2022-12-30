Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 51, Erie-Prophetstown 25

Camp Point Central 36, Paris 32

Carlyle 62, Columbia 54

Carmel 55, Hyde Park 23

Chicago (Soto) High School 25, Chicago (Golder) 16

Coal City 28, Wheaton Academy 25

Fieldcrest 61, Eureka 29

Hamilton County 46, North Clay 34

Juarez 33, Cristo Rey 20

Lena-Winslow 41, Monmouth-Roseville 38

Metamora 52, Pekin 29

Niles North 63, Southland 33

Normal Community 46, Washington 32

Sherrard 51, Brimfield 44

Wethersfield 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

