Duncan Falls Fire Department Receives MARCS Radio Grant

DUNCAN FALLS, oh – The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the receivers of the 2023 Multi-Agency Radio Communications System grant.



The 2023 MARCS radio grant came to a total of $3.5 million. 325 different fire departments around Ohio was rewarded some of the grant to purchase MARCS radios. One of the lucky fire departments to get a total of $11,098, was the Duncan Falls fire department.

First responders having access to MARCS radios helps enhance and better emergency services. Having the ability to talk to other first responders around the state improves the safety for the community.

“It’s a statewide thing. Especially in a large scale events, it allows everybody to communicate with each other on a separate radio channel so that everybody can talk to each other.” Duncan Falls Fire Chief, Donald Alexander, stated.



The Duncan Falls Fire Department was able to purchase two MARCS radios, along with some batteries and user fees.



“I’m just glad to say the Fire Marshal was able to do that, to help the local fire departments out. Because it’s a big deal to us.” Chief Alexander said.



Eight other fire departments in Muskingum County got some of the grant as well.