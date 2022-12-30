Blue Jackets bring losing streak into home matchup with the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Chicago Blackhawks after losing seven in a row.

Columbus has a 10-21-2 record overall and an 8-11-1 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have a 10-5-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Chicago has a 3-10-2 record on the road and an 8-21-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have given up 123 goals while scoring 75 for a -48 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Blackhawks won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Toews has scored 11 goals with nine assists for the Blackhawks. Taylor Raddysh has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.4 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (covid-19), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

Blackhawks: Sam Lafferty: day to day (illness), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (undisclosed), Jarred Tinordi: out (face).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.