ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue.



Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.



Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as being a white male between 20 and 30-years-old, 5’10” to to 6’0″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded Nike sweatshirt, a grey toboggan and a white surgical mask.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was headed northbound on Maysville Avenue.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Zanesville Police at (740) 455-0700.