World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele

“A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last for ever in each and everyone of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé. — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese soccer star

Your place is on God’s side. My eternal king. Rest in peace. — 1970 World Cup winner Roberto Rivellino and teammate of Pele on the Brazilian national team

It will be very difficult to find another Pelé. Pelé had everything a player should have. Agile, jumped like no one, could kick with both legs, physically very strong and brave. There was no one like Pelé. — Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentine coach and Pele teammate in the Santos football club in Brazil

Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game. — Chelsea Football Club

Manchester City are saddened to learn of the passing of Brazil legend Pelé, one of the all-time greats who did so much for the beautiful game. May he rest in peace — Manchester City Football Club

Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world. — Manchester United Football Club